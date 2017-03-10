West Brom boss Pulis calm over top scorer Salomon Rondon’s poor form

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is unconcerned about striker Salomon Rondon’s recent goalless run, stating that the striker is a goal of any kind away from regaining his scoring touch.
Rondon has failed to find the net this calendar year. His last goal was in mid-December 2016 when he scored a hat-trick against Swansea City at the Hawthorns. The Venezuelan is Albion’s top scorer in the Premier League this season with seven goals to his name thus far.
However, Pulis believes the 27-year-old is a stroke of good fortune away from finding his groove.
“The big thing with strikers is confidence, and we’re just hoping and praying one comes off his [Rondon’s] knee and goes in,” Pulis was quoted as saying to the press by the Daily Mail ahead of his team’s Premier League clash against Everton on Saturday.
“That will wipe away everything that has gone before and hopefully he’ll go on and score some goals.”
Despite Rondon’s recent lack of goals–he has now gone 12 games without scoring–the Baggies have kept their good early season form going. Last weekend’s 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace was their first to a bottom half side in the league since September.
Albion have lost nine league games this season, and six of those have come against top six sides. That aside, only Everton, Bournemouth and Palace have beaten them which speaks volumes of the club’s improvement this term.
The Baggies are on course to finish with their highest-ever points total in the Premier League this time out. They are currently on 40 points, while their previous best return was 49 points.
This weekend, Albion travel to Ronald Koeman’s Everton, who are four points in front. A win at Goodison Park will cut the gap to just a point, leaving Pulis’ men to harbour dreams of a place in next season’s Europa League.