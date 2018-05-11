Wenger urges successor to respect Arsenal club values

Outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has encouraged his successor to ”respect the values” of the club.
The Frenchman announced last month that he would be stepping down from his role as manager of the club at the end of the season following a 22-year- spell in charge.
Though Wenger is one of the most successful managers in the Premier League’s history, his decision to step down came amidst scathing criticism from fans of the club due to the team’s declining performances during recent years.
The Gunners will finish this season outside the top four for the second successive season. It has not yet been revealed who the successor of Wenger will be. However Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri as well as former club players Mikel Arteta and Patrick Viera have been linked with the post.
Despite being a legendary figure at the club, Wenger will end his last season at the Emirates on a low as the team will end the season without lifting a trophy.
When asked to provide advice to his successor, Wenger said: “Respect the values of the club. I would like him to bring his own ideas. It’s a chance for the players to see something different. But on the other hand I would say respect what has been built here.”