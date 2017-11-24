Wenger identifies van Bronckhorst and Howe as potential successors

According to Starsport, Arsene Wenger has considered Feyenoord boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe to be his eventual successor at the Emirates.
Wenger is still contracted with Arsenal until the summer of 2019, but he could be making future plans to ensure the club don’t spiral down the table like Manchester United did post-Sir Alex Ferguson. There may be some issues with the two names believed to be on the Arsenal shortlist, however.
van Bronckhorst has had a relatively short managerial career, taking charge of Feyenoord in an assistant capacity between 2011 and 2015, managing the U21s in 2012 and 2013, before taking charge of the first-team in 2015. He’s won the Dutch Cup (2015/16), Dutch Eredivisie title (2016/17) and Dutch Super Cup (2017/18).
The 42-year-old might not be experienced enough to replace somebody who boasts 33 years in management, but he does at least know about Arsenal, having spent three years at the club before joining Barcelona. Appointing Eddie Howe would have its cons too.
The Bournemouth boss is only 39 but boasts nine years’ worth of experience as a manager. Howe took the South Coast club from League Two to the Premier League within six years. However, his lack of top-level experience might prove to be his undoing.
Arsenal aren’t going to rush into making a decision when Wenger does eventually retire, but van Bronckhorst and Howe might not be the ones to replace him.
