Wayne Rooney’s move to DC United agreed in principle, Everton fans react

Everton striker Wayne Rooney is all set to join MLS outfit DC United at the end of this season.
According to Sky Sports, the deal has been agreed in principle and the former Manchester United forward will end his time in English football this summer.
SKY SOURCES: Wayne Rooney’s £12m move from Everton to MLS club DC United agreed in principle. #SSN pic.twitter.com/3zeWesvIBi
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 10, 2018
The MLS outfit will splash out around £12.5m for the Everton star. Rooney’s representatives are in the US to negotiate the move and the player has now agreed to join.
Apparently, Rooney has been offered a contract until the end of the 2020 MLS season.
The 32-year-old has scored 11 goals this season and he is Everton’s top scorer.
It is important to mention that nothing has been signed yet and therefore the player could still end up staying at Goodison Park.
Everton fans have now reacted to the news on social media and the reactions are mixed.
Here are some of the tweets regarding Rooney’s potential departure to the MLS.
Pension sorted.
— Ian Coles (@IanC1959) May 10, 2018
Good riddance been stealing a living for at least the last five years 😀👍
— Scott Jason Brown (@ScottJasonBrow7) May 10, 2018
A ‘washed up’ Wayne Rooney in in the top 2 for Everton in chances created this season, shots, shots on target, goals, passes….
As I said earlier, there’s 3/4 of the squad I’d get rid of before him.
— Tony Scott (@Tony_Scott11) May 10, 2018
I’d prefer to not see him go and to appoint a manager who can utilise his skills and abilities well in the team.
— Jake Newby (@JakeNewby_) May 10, 2018
Agree .. puts some legs around him . Been one of the better players this season .
— Danrowley USM (@mreverton2015) May 10, 2018
Would Rooney get into any of the top 6 sides? Imo no wouldnt get near them. He would have them stats for any team outside that bracket if thats where we want to be keep him and play to accomodate him so he looks the best player and establish ourselves mid table 👍
— Jason Landry (@JLando31) May 10, 2018
Theres 3 or 4 who should go as well as him. He’s shit.
— Lower_bullens (@jonner_efc) May 10, 2018
Being top 2 of any offensive stat for EFC is hardly a ringing endorsement. Rooney is finished. He’s been terrible. Any United fan could tell you how bad he was in his last few yrs at United. It’s astonishing a causal United fan could identify this yet Walsh & Koeman couldn’t
— Jim Mošić non professional minority fan (@JMoran1982) May 10, 2018