Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wayne Rooney’s move to DC United agreed in principle, Everton fans react

Wayne Rooney’s move to DC United agreed in principle, Everton fans react

10 May, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, MLS, Transfer News & Rumours

Everton striker Wayne Rooney is all set to join MLS outfit DC United at the end of this season.

According to Sky Sports, the deal has been agreed in principle and the former Manchester United forward will end his time in English football this summer.

The MLS outfit will splash out around £12.5m for the Everton star. Rooney’s representatives are in the US to negotiate the move and the player has now agreed to join.

Apparently, Rooney has been offered a contract until the end of the 2020 MLS season.

The 32-year-old has scored 11 goals this season and he is Everton’s top scorer.

It is important to mention that nothing has been signed yet and therefore the player could still end up staying at Goodison Park.

Everton fans have now reacted to the news on social media and the reactions are mixed.

Here are some of the tweets regarding Rooney’s potential departure to the MLS.

 

Liverpool leading the race for Porto defender Diogo Leite
Newcasle eyeing Troyes winger Samuel Grandsir

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com