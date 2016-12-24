Wayne Rooney: Manchester United star to be offered £700,000-a-week to join Chinese Super League

Wayne Rooney, the Manchester United skipper, will be offered a mouth-watering £700,000-per-week salary to leave the Premier League giants and head for China next summer.
Two Chinese clubs – Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao and Beijing Guoan – are both reportedly interested in signing Rooney, as they are looking to take Chinese football to the next level.
Rooney already on £300,000-a-week has two years left on his contract at United, but he could swap clubs in the summer.
Beijing Guoan held talks with Rooney’s agent, Paul Stretford, last summer, but the deal didn’t materialize as the England skipper wasn’t willing to leave Old Trafford.
However, the situation has changed now. Rooney is no longer a guaranteed starter under José Mourinho, and the club could sell him if they get a lucrative offer.
Moreover, Rooney should also consider moving elsewhere, unless he feels that he still has the hunger to fight for places at United.
Rooney has achieved everything at club level and at 31 he doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone. He has already achieved a legendary status at United.
He probably knows that he has not been performing at a consistent level and that, for the best interest of everyone, he should be looking to leave the club on good terms.
It is unlikely that Rooney will leave in the January transfer window, but chances are high that he could be off to China next summer, especially if he surpasses Sir Bobby Charlton’s all-time scoring record.
Rooney is on 248 goals and he stands just two goals away from breaking Charlton’s record which has stood for over 43 years.
Oscar became the latest player to make a switch to China with the Brazilian joining Shanghai SIPG in a £52m deal worth £400,000-a-week.
Carlos Tevez, the former Manchester United striker, is also on his way to Shanghai Shenhua on a staggering £615,000-a-week.