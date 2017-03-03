Wayne Rooney ready to consider Everton return

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Jose Mourinho this season.
Rooney has been linked with moves to China in the recent weeks. But Sky Sports are claiming that he will consider a move to Everton in the summer.
Mourinho has preferred the likes of Ibrahimovic, Martial and Rashford ahead of the England international since the start of the season. Recent reports claimed that Antoine Griezmann is a summer target for Mourinho. Therefore, it is clear that Rooney will fall further down the pecking order at Old Trafford and might need to leave in order to play regularly.
The 31-year-old recently became Manchester United’s all-time top scorer after having surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton’s goal tally for the Old Trafford outfit. However, it seems that he is no longer a key figure at the club.
The report adds that Everton wanted to sign the player during the January transfer window and might make another move for Rooney at the end of this season. The 31-year-old forward has 16 months left on his £300,000-per-week contract.
It is understandable why Mourinho never sanctioned the move in January. Everton are also fighting for a European place along with United this season and it would be foolish to strengthen their rivals midway through the season by selling them a top class player in Rooney.
It is no secret that Rooney has a lot of affection towards Everton and he had previously stated that Everton is the only other Premier League club he would play for.