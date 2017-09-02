Wayne Rooney facing heavy fine after being arrested for drink-driving

Everton forward Wayne Rooney was arrested for drunk-driving earlier this week and it seems that the 31-year-old might have to pay a heavy fine along with the legal charges.
The fine could be imposed by Everton and the player is due to appear in court later this month, a day after Everton’s trip to Old Trafford.
Wayne Rooney was pulled over by the police in a black Volkswagen Beetle at around 2 am in Wilmslow, Cheshire. The former England international was seen at an Italian restaurant Piccolino in Alderley Edge, Cheshire on Thursday evening.
Later that night, he was seen partying at the Bubble Room bar with Wes Brown and the brother of Phil Bardsley.
The striker was taken to the police station later and he spent several hours in custody. He was then picked up by his agent Paul Stretford later from the Middlewich Custody Suite, Cheshire.
Rooney completed a dream return to his boyhood club this summer, 13 years after leaving them for Manchester United.
The last thing he would want is to affect his performances negatively because of these off-the-pitch issues. Rooney will be hoping to get the whole issue behind him as soon as possible and move on now.