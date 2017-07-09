Wayne Rooney completes Everton medical

Everton are close to announcing the signing of the Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney.
According to Liverpool Echo, the transfer could be announced later today after the player completed his medical yesterday.
As per the report, Wayne Rooney has agreed on a two-year deal with the Toffees. The England forward spent yesterday afternoon at USM Finch Farm and completed the formalities of the move.
Rooney is no longer a key player for Manchester United and a move away from Old Trafford makes perfect sense. Although he is 31, he is still good enough to make a difference for Everton.
The Toffees will also benefit from his experience, leadership qualities and winning mentality.
Rooney was pictured in the Everton training ground and he was spotted signing autographs for the fans later. The Manchester United legend will become the club’s highest earner with wages of around £150,000 a week.
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku will be heading the other way. The Belgian’s transfer has already been confirmed by Manchester United.
As per Liverpool Echo, Ronald Koeman will now look to push ahead with moves for Gylfi Sigurdsson and Olivier Giroud. The Blues have been very efficient in the market so far and have signed key players like Klaassen and Pickford.