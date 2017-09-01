Wayne Rooney charged with drink driving

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink-driving according to latest reports.
BBC are reporting that the former Manchester United captain was stopped by the Cheshire Police at around 2:00 am BST on Altrincham Road, Wilmslow.
The 31-year-old was driving a black VW Beetle whilst over the prescribed limit.
Apparently, Rooney was seen at The Bubble Room earlier, in Alderley Edge, Cheshire with two friends understood to be Wes Brown and the brother of Phil Bardsley.
The striker has been released on bail for now but is set to appear at the Stockport Magistrates’ Court later this month.
Everton take on Manchester United on the 17th of September at Old Trafford and Rooney’s court hearing is on the 18th of September.
The former England captain announced his retirement from international football in August and he is thought to be focused on performing for Everton right now.
Rooney returned to his boyhood club this summer, 13 years after leaving the Toffees for Manchester United. So far, the attacker has looked in good form for Everton and Koeman will be hoping to get the best out of Rooney this season.