Watford want West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore

According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer live blog, 9th August – 12:46), Premier League outfit Watford are looking to make a deadline day move for West Bromwich midfielder Jake Livermore.
The Hornets were heavily linked with a move for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, but they have shifted their attention to Livermore after their bid for the Saints’ star was rebuffed this morning.
The report claims that Watford are looking to bolster their midfield options and they hope to sign Livermore on loan with a view to making the deal permanent at the end of the season.
Would be a superb signing
The 28-year-old joined the Baggies in 2017 and is a key player for the club. West Brom will be looking to bounce back into the Premier League next season, and they would need the services of Livermore.
Watford meanwhile can lure him with the offer of Premier League football. The Baggies have kept their core team intact and with time running out, they may not be willing to send their key player out on loan.
The England international would bring energy in the Watford midfield if he makes the move to the Vicarage Road. He would add significant depth and quality to the side.