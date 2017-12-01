Watford want Leicester’s Islam Slimani as Okaka is set to leave club

Watford are eyeing a move for Leicester City forward Islam Slimani in the January transfer window to boost their attacking arsenal.
Hornets boss Marco Silva and Slimani are very familiar with each other since their Sporting Lisbon days but Watford fear that they could be priced out of a move for the player who joined Leicester for a massive £30 million in 2016.
The Foxes forked out a club record deal for the Algerian after he scored an impressive 27 goals in 33 games for Sporting in his last season in Portugal. In contrast, Slimani managed just seven goals in 23 matches in his first season with Leicester. The former Premier League winners are determined to save face and recoup as much of the £30 million they spent to bring him to the King Power Stadium which could be the only stumbling block for Watford.
Meanwhile, the Watford Observer understands that striker Stefano Okaka’s future lies somewhere else as Watford look to offload the Italian in January. The 28-year-old, signed from Anderlecht, has played just nine minutes of football since starting the opening game of the season.
And with Troy Deeney’s return from suspension, Okaka has reportedly concluded that his relationship with Marco Silva is beyond repair and a move away from the club would be beneficial for both Watford and the player.