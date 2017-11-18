Watford vs West Ham Injury News and Predicted Lineups

Watford face West Ham in the Premier League this weekend and both teams will be desperate to get a win here.
Watford have now lost three matches in a row and Marco Silva will be under pressure to turn it around.
Meanwhile, David Moyes will be looking to make a good start to life as the West Ham manager. Slaven Bilic was replaced during the international break and the fans will be expecting a fresh start here.
West Ham have the worst defensive record in the league (23 goals conceded) and Moyes will have to find a quick fix at the back. The Hammers will be playing Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal soon and they cannot afford to keep losing against the midtable sides.
Moyes’ men will need a win to boost their confidence and Watford’s poor form could be a boon for them.
The home side will be without the services of Hoban, Cathcart, Chalobah, Success, Prodl and Deeney for this one. Troy Deeney will be serving the second of a three-match ban.
As for West Ham, Moyes will be without Antonio, Collins, Byram and Chicharito for this one. Fonte is a doubt for the visitors.
Predicted Watford Starting Lineup (3-4-3): Gomes; Kaboul, Kabasele, Britos; Femenia, Cleverley, Doucoure, Holebas; Richarlison, Gray, Pereyra
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Zabaleta, Kouyate, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Obiang; Ayew, Lanzini, Arnautovic; Carroll
