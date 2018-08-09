Watford submit bid for Thiago Maia

Watford are looking to sign the Lille midfielder Thiago Maia before the window closes.
According to Le10Sport, the Premier League club have already submitted a €20million bid for the Brazilian defensive midfielder.
Even if Lille accept the offer, it will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join now.
The report from Le10Sport adds that the French outfit are holding out for a fee of around €25million.
Maia was linked with a move to Newcastle United earlier this summer and the player prefers to join them over Watford.
Rafa Benitez’s resources are limited and the Magpies might not be able to shell out €25million for the player this summer. Newcastle would need to break their transfer record to land him.
Both Watford and Newcastle could use a solid defensive midfielder and Maia would be a superb signing for them.
He will shield the back four and allow the creative players more freedom to venture forward and make a difference in the final third.
It will be interesting to see where the Brazilian ends up this summer. The English window closes today and the likes of Newcastle and Watford will have to move quickly if they want the deal done.