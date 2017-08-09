Watford sign Burnley striker in club record £18.5m transfer deal

Watford have announced the signing of Andre Gray from Burnley in a club record transfer deal.
The English striker has penned down a five-year contract to join the Hornets after undergoing medical on Wednesday.
Gray, who scored nine goals in 26 Premier League starts last season, has become Watford’s seventh signing of the summer ahead of league opener against Liverpool on Saturday.
Watford announced the transfer via a post on the club’s official Twitter feed, which read: “It’s a grey day at Watford FC. Perfect for a spot of FootballManager…” before an in-game-style graphic was followed by the player saying in a brief video clip: “Hello, my name is Andre Gray. I am delighted to have joined Watford and cannot wait to get going.”
Andre Gray: Only Harry Kane (75) has scored more goals of English strikers than Gray (50) in the top 2 tiers of English football since 14/15 pic.twitter.com/wP9cm8I9Bt
— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 9, 2017
Since joining Burnley from Brentford for £9 million in 2015, Gray has played an integral role for the Hornets but turned down a new contract recently and was in the final year of his contract at Turf Moor.
The 26-year-old is expected to feature this weekend against Jurgen Klopp’s men with Troy Deeney likely to be missing as he recovers from groin surgery.
Tottenham and West Ham were also thought to be interested in signing Grey this summer but Watford were quick to act ahead of Marco Silva’s debut campaign in charge of the club.