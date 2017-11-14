Watford reject Everton’s approach for Marco Silva

According to the Independent, Watford have rejected Everton’s request to speak to manager Marco Silva. The Hornets do not wish to lose their head coach during the middle of the season, and their refusal to allow talks will draw a line under negotiations.
Everton have been looking for a replacement for Ronald Koeman, who was sacked on October 23 following a poor run of form, but they’re so far struggling to bring in the right manager. The Toffees have been linked with Burnley’s Sean Dyche as former England boss Sam Allardyce, but no movement has been made on either candidate.
Silva is coveted by many clubs after his short time at Hull City almost kept the side in the Premier League. He joined the Tigers in January 2015 and picked up 21 points from 18 games, while almost leading them to the final of the EFL Cup, having beaten Manchester United in the second leg of the semis.
The 40-year-old has an impressive CV from his time in Portugal, winning the domestic cup with Sporting CP, while picking up a league title in Greece with Olympiacos. Silva’s first managerial role was with Estoril, where he won promotion from the Segunda Division and was named Liga Coach of the Year for his troubles.
It’s not hard to see why Everton are keen on the young boss, but Watford’s determination to keep Silva at the helm is likely to force the Toffees to look elsewhere. The Hornets currently sit ninth in the Premier League table after 11 games.