Watford looking to sign Arsenal target Pontus Dahlberg in January

Watford are looking to sign the highly talented Swedish keeper Pontus Dahlberg in January.
The Hornets have conceded 26 goals so far this season and Marco Silva is keen on improving his goalkeeping options.
The 18-year-old has been quite impressive for Gothenburg in the recent weeks and he is being tracked by the likes of Arsenal and Everton as well.
It will be interesting to see whether the Hornets manage to convince the player now. It is clear that Everton and Arsenal won’t be able to offer him regular first-team football and that could be a decisive factor in the transfer.
According to reports, Watford have already begun talks to sign the player. A fee of around £3.3million could be enough to sign Pontus Dahlberg.
Dahlberg is rated as one of the most talented young keepers around Europe and he would be an upgrade on Gomes for sure. The 36-year-old is well past his peak and Watford need to upgrade on him if they want to secure a top half finish this season.
The Hornets are currently eighth in the league table and they will be hoping to stay there until the end of the season.