Watford are likely to sell Tottenham target Abdoulaye Doucoure

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has been linked with a move away from Vicarage Road this summer.
As per the latest reports, Spurs are interested in signing the powerful box-to-box midfielder and Watford are likely to sell for the right price.
The report adds that Watford owner Gino Pozzo’s business model is based on signing talented young players for cheap and then selling them for profit. Therefore, the Hornets could cash in on Doucoure and Richarlison this summer.
The news will come as a boost to Spurs who are interested in signing the Frenchman.
Doucoure has been outstanding for Watford this year and he could be the long-term replacement for Mousa Dembele at Spurs. Furthermore, he would be an instant upgrade on Eric Dier in the short term.
Reports claim that Doucoure is valued at £40m. Tottenham should be able to afford that kind of money given their current status. Also, in the current market the value is hardly surprising.
Whoever ends up with the Watford midfielder this summer will have gained a fantastic Premier League midfielder for a fairly reasonable price.