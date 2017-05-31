Virgil van Dijk wants to play for Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are looking to improve their back four this summer and the Reds have been linked with the Southampton star Virgil van Dijk for weeks now.
According to Daily Mirror, Klopp has identified the Dutch defender as his main defensive target and the player is also attracted to the proposition of playing for the German manager.
The Reds can offer him Champions League football as well and that is an added advantage. Furthermore, it seems the Merseyside giants are likely to meet Southampton’s asking price as well.
As per the report, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in the player as well. Also, Liverpool and Arsenal are ready to pay the best financial package of around £200,000-a-week.
The player’s preferece to play for Klopp could give Liverpool a massive advantage in the chase now.
van Dijk would be an excellent addition to any side in the Premier League. The Southampton star has established himself as one of the best defenders in the country over the last 12 months.
The likes of Lovren and Klavan have struggled to deal with Premier League attackers this season and they are simply not good enough to start in the Champions League. Klopp knows that Liverpool will have to tighten up at the back and signing van Dijk would be a step in the right direction.