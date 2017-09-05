Vincent Janssen exiled from Spurs squad by Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen has been exiled from the first team squad by manager Mauricio Pochettino, according to reports from the Netherlands.
Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf are claiming that Janssen refused to go out on loan this summer and is waiting for the January transfer window for a permanent move out of the club. The Netherlands international scored just two goals in the Premier League last season following his move from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.
“Tottenham have concluded after just over a year that Janssen, who scored only twice in the league, is not fit for the absolute top,” read the report on De Telegraaf.
“He cannot lead Tottenham’s attack in the eyes of coach Mauricio Pochettino, and chairman [Daniel] Levy is impatient that he is no longer in a position to develop further.”
The 23-year-old started in both of Netherlands’ World Cup qualifiers in the past week and there is a genuine belief that it might be the last time Janssen plays football before securing a move to another club in January.
“Janssen was told he had to cooperate in a transfer, otherwise he would not get a chance in Tottenham’s first team,” the report continued.
The Dutch paper also claims that there is a good chance that Janssen could be dropped by national team coach Dick Advocaat until he features regularly for Spurs or finds himself a new club that would guarantee him minutes on the pitch.