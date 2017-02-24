Villarreal vs Real Madrid Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s La Liga fixture.
Villarreal vs Real Madrid
Liga BBVA 2016/17
26th February, 19:45 pm BST
La Ceramica, Villarreal
Live Stream: Watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid live on Sky Sports 1
Villarreal Team News & Preview
Villarreal host Real Madrid in La Liga this weekend and they will be hoping to continue their impressive home record for another week.
The Yellow Submarine have lost just two of their last 12 matches at La Ceramica and will look to pull off an upset against the League leaders. Real Madrid were quite poor in their last outing and the home side will fancy their chances here.
The home side will be without the services of Nicola Sansone for this game.
Predicted Villarreal Starting Lineup (4-4-2): Asenjo; Mario, Ruiz, Mussachio, Costa; Santos, Trigueros, Soriano, Castillejo; Bakambu, Lopez
Real Madrid Team News & Preview
Zinedine Zidane’s men were beaten by Valencia in their last outing and they will need to step up for this one.
Although Real Madrid are a very good side and have impressed for most parts of the season, they can be quite inconsistent at times. Villarreal have a strong home record and this will be a tricky fixture for Los Blancos.
Varane and Danilo will miss the trip to Villarreal with injuries.
Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Pepe, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale
Villarreal vs Real Madrid Key Stats
Villarreal have kept just one clean sheet in their last four La Liga games at home.
Real Madrid are undefeated in 12 of their last 13 matches against Villarreal in all competitions.
Villarreal are undefeated in 9 of their last 10 matches in La Liga.
Villarreal vs Real Madrid Betting Tips
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 7 of Real Madrid’s last 8 away games in La Liga. Another high scoring game seems likely.
Villarreal have been hard to beat in the last couple of months. Bet on the home side to win or draw here.
Real Madrid have an excellent record against Villarreal and are favourites to win this weekend. Bet on Los Blancos to win.
Villarreal vs Real Madrid Prediction
Villarreal are quite consistent at home, but they will be up against a wounded Real Madrid side determined to win.
Los Blancos cannot afford to drop more points with Barcelona breathing down their neck. The away side will look to secure the three points here and based on their quality, they should be able to do it.
Villarreal 1-2 Real Madrid