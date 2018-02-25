Victor Wanyama posts message on Twitter after Tottenham win

Tottenham have extended their unbeaten run to 10 games in the Premier League after beating Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Sunday.
Harry Kane scored the only goal of the match in the 88th minute to earn all three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
The 24-year-old has been in phenomenal form this season, and has taken his goal tally to 35 goals in all competitions already.
Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama took to Twitter to express his reaction after the game. He said that it was a “hard fought win”.
Hard fought win today #COYS 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/NnNZRnUA1v
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) February 25, 2018
Spurs enjoyed 76% of possession but they were struggling to get the breakthrough. Wayne Hennessey made a brilliant save to deny Ben Davies with just over 15 minutes left.
Serge Aurier, who had a tough time out in the middle with throw ins, missed an open goal for the visitors before Kane netted the winner.
Tottenham maintained their fourth position in the league table, and remained the only team unbeaten in 2018.
