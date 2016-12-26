Victor Lindelof set to wear No.2 shirt at Manchester United

Manchester United are looking to complete the transfer of Victor Lindelof in the next few days.
The Swedish international is expected to join up with Jose Mourinho’s squad before Eric Bailly departs for AFCON next month.
Earlier this month, it was reported that Manchester United and Benfica have agreed on a fee and the player’s transfer is all but finalized. However, things have slowed down due to some contractual disagreement between Benfica and Lindelof’s old club Vasteras.
The transfer is now expected to go through once the pay-off between the two clubs is sorted.
Daily Star are reporting that Manchester United are hopeful of sealing an agreement for £38m and the player will wear the number 2 shirt for the Old Trafford outfit. The report also adds that Lindelof will complete the transfer on the 1st of January 2017.
The Sweden international can operate as a centre-back as well as a right back and will be expected to lay the foundations of a rock solid defense alongside Bailly and Shaw for years to come.
As per Star’s report, Lindelof has already played his last game for Benfica and is currently in Sweden for a winter break. His transfer to Manchester United should be completed before Benfica return to action on the 8th of January.