Victor Lindelof set to sign five year contract at Man Utd

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof is all set to complete a January transfer to Manchester United.
Portuguese media are reporting that the Swedish international’s move to Old Trafford is all but done.
The 22-year-old centre-back is set to sign a five-year contract with the Red Devils according to O Jogo. Apparently, the Premier League giants have agreed on a deal with the Portuguese outfit and Lindelof will cost Manchester United around €45m. The report also adds that Lindelof will earn €3.5m per season after tax.
Benfica signed Lindelof back in 2011 for a fee of €100k and his sale to Manchester United this January will be one of their most profitable transfers ever. However, they might need to pay a percentage of the fee to Lindelof’s former club Vasteras.
Lindelof is expected to join up with the Manchester United squad next month and should partner Eric Bailly at the heart of United’s defence.
Mourinho’s men have struggled at the back this season and the Portuguese manager will be hoping that Lindelof’s addition can make a positive difference. Recently, Lindelof’s compatriot and Manchester United’s top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic claimed that the Benfica star is good enough to play for the big clubs.
It will be interesting to see how the Benfica defender adapts to the demands of English football once the move is officially confirmed.