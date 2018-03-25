Vertonghen opens up about Pochettino’s gruelling training schedule

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has revealed that the international break has come at the right time for him and his Spurs teammates. The Belgian defender believes that the players are exhausted because of Pochettino’s gruelling training schedule and the lack of recovery periods.
Earlier this week, Vertonghen went on to compare Pochettino with the Manchester City boss Guardiola. He revealed that the Spaniard often gives his players some time off so that they can recover properly.
It will be interesting to see how Pochettino and the fans react to these comments now. It is clear that Vertonghen would appreciate a few more breaks during the season.
Speaking to the media yesterday (translated by SportWitness), the Spurs centre-back explained that English football is quite demanding physically and mentally. The Belgian added that it was good to have this international break and it will help him and his teammates perform at a higher level in the coming weeks.
He said: “At Tottenham, the training is pretty strong, it’s a good thing because we have good results, but physically and mentally, the Premier League is very trying, especially since there’s no real break. It was good to have a little break, it went well and I hope it will serve as a boost for the end of the season.”