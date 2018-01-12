Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Manchester United willing to offer Mkhitaryan to lure Sanchez away from City

12 January, 2018 Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours

It looked like Sanchez’s City move was all but done but in an off-pitch derby, Manchester United are ready to come and lure the player away from the arch-rival.

Sanchez was set to depart Arsenal and reunite with former manager Pep Guardiola, in this window. City so far are offering only £20m, since they could get him on a free in the summer.

United now are willing to up the offer for the player. Jose Mourinho’s team wants to offer £25m and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has struggled to fit into Mourinho’s system and the club after the early flashes of brilliance.

While Sanchez still has his heart set on Manchester City, Arsenal may find the offer of the Armenian midfielder and more money, more tempting. Replacing a player as talented as Sanchez could be tough for the side, and getting Mkhitaryan would certainly ease the struggle of finding someone proven in January. While Mkhitaryan has struggled to establish a place in Mourinho’s plans, he is a quality player and his opening period at United showed it wasn’t difficult for him to adjust to the Premier League.

Crucially though, while the deal to United may make more sense for Arsenal, convincing Sanchez, who refused a move to PSG in order to reunite with Guardiola, will be a task for the Red Devils.

