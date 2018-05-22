Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Unai Emery set to take over as the Arsenal manager, fans react on Twitter

22 May, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Arsenal are set to appoint the former PSG manager Unai Emery as their manager.

As per the latest reports, the Gunners have chosen the Spaniard over Mikel Arteta. The former Arsenal midfielder was expected to take over initially.

Apparently, Arteta wanted a big say in the club’s transfer policy going forward.

The 46 year old manager was in London on Monday for talks with the Gunners and he has agreed to manage the Londoners. Emery will be announced as the club’s new manager this week.

Emery had an impressive season with PSG but the French outfit were not happy with his side’s showing in the Champions League. The Spaniard had a fantastic spell at Sevilla as well. He managed to win the Europa League three times in a row.

The Spaniard is regarded as one of the best tacticians around and it will be interesting to see how he rebuilds Arsenal next season. The Arsenal squad certainly has a lot of potential but the defence needs to be improved immediately.

Here is how the Arsenal fans reacted to the news of Emery’s imminent appointment.

