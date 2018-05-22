Unai Emery set to take over as the Arsenal manager, fans react on Twitter

Arsenal are set to appoint the former PSG manager Unai Emery as their manager.
As per the latest reports, the Gunners have chosen the Spaniard over Mikel Arteta. The former Arsenal midfielder was expected to take over initially.
Apparently, Arteta wanted a big say in the club’s transfer policy going forward.
The 46 year old manager was in London on Monday for talks with the Gunners and he has agreed to manage the Londoners. Emery will be announced as the club’s new manager this week.
Emery had an impressive season with PSG but the French outfit were not happy with his side’s showing in the Champions League. The Spaniard had a fantastic spell at Sevilla as well. He managed to win the Europa League three times in a row.
The Spaniard is regarded as one of the best tacticians around and it will be interesting to see how he rebuilds Arsenal next season. The Arsenal squad certainly has a lot of potential but the defence needs to be improved immediately.
Here is how the Arsenal fans reacted to the news of Emery’s imminent appointment.
I wanted a young, dynamic manager with a proven track record.
I thus approve of Arsenal appointing Unai Emery, 46.
Just won the Treble at PSG after winning 3 successive Europas at Sevilla.
He’s a winner.
Welcome, Senõr! pic.twitter.com/q8pc0AJN9J
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 21, 2018
Unai Emery
Years of coaching: 13
Club managed: 6
Domestic trophies: 5
European trophies: 3
Mikel Arteta:
Years of coaching: 0
Club managed: 0
Domestic trophies: 0
European trophies: 0
But some of you think Arteta was the best choice because he’s a former club captain. Jog on.
— Danny WelBeast (@WelBeast) May 22, 2018
I wanted our new manager to be a passionate proven winner who’d bring fresh ideas and would demand nothing less than 100%.
Im absolutely buzzing about the thought of Unai Emery becoming Arsenal manager!!
Anyone that feels underwhelmed at the appointment doesn’t know football!!
— 🔴⚪Sully🔴⚪ (@shaunsully85) May 21, 2018
WTF HAS HAPPENED
— B Larsen | Arsenal | Celtics (@BLarsenAFC1886) May 21, 2018
NOOOOOOOO WENGER COME BACK
— TM™ (@ClassyGunners) May 21, 2018
Please tell me this is a joke? He got €400 m at PSG and flopped!
— Mat VP (@mat_v_p) May 21, 2018