Unai Emery flies in for talks with West Ham

West Ham are looking to appoint a replacement for David Moyes soon and it seems that Unai Emery is a target for the Hammers.
As per the reports, the former PSG manager has flown in for talks with the club’s owners.
Emery has proven himself in La Liga, Ligue 1 and in European competitions with Sevilla and PSG. He would certainly be a massive upgrade on Moyes.
Apparently, he is not the only candidate West Ham have shortlisted for the job. Shakhtar boss Paulo Fonseca has also had a meeting with the West Ham owners.
Meanwhile, the Hammers are considering an approach for Rafael Benitez and Marco Silva as well.
There is no doubt that all the names that have been linked with the West Ham job will be superb appointments. It will be interesting to see who they manage to convince now.
West Ham fans will be expecting a proven manager who will help them punch above their weight. In theory, Emery and Benitez are the best options for the Hammers. Both managers have proven themselves at the very top level.