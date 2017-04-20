Blog Teams Arsenal Twitter reacts to Sadio Mane over Alexis Sanchez selection for PFA Team of the Year

20 April, 2017 Arsenal, Liverpool

The PFA Premier League team of the year has been announced on Thursday, and there are some interesting omissions from the list.

Manchester United, Liverpool, and Everton all have one player in the side, but surprisingly Arsenal do not have a single representative. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have dominated the team of the year, with four players each in the final XI.

One of the interesting omissions from the team of the year is Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean has been nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award, but has not been included in the team.

Four Spurs players – Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Kyle Walker and Danny Rose – have made it into the final XI of the team of the year. Here is the final Team of the Year first XI:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea (Manchester United)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur), David Luiz (Chelsea), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea), Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Romelu Lukaku (Everton)

The omission of Sanchez, and subsequently, the inclusion of Mane, in PFA’s team of the year is being debated by the football fans on Twitter. Both these players have been excellent for their respective clubs, but many feel Sanchez should have been included in the team.

