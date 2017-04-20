Twitter reacts to Sadio Mane over Alexis Sanchez selection for PFA Team of the Year

The PFA Premier League team of the year has been announced on Thursday, and there are some interesting omissions from the list.
Manchester United, Liverpool, and Everton all have one player in the side, but surprisingly Arsenal do not have a single representative. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have dominated the team of the year, with four players each in the final XI.
One of the interesting omissions from the team of the year is Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean has been nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award, but has not been included in the team.
Four Spurs players – Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Kyle Walker and Danny Rose – have made it into the final XI of the team of the year. Here is the final Team of the Year first XI:
Goalkeeper: David de Gea (Manchester United)
Defenders: Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur), David Luiz (Chelsea), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur)
Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea), Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
The omission of Sanchez, and subsequently, the inclusion of Mane, in PFA’s team of the year is being debated by the football fans on Twitter. Both these players have been excellent for their respective clubs, but many feel Sanchez should have been included in the team.
@NerdCage9 You hate Arsenal just be honest. Sanchez carried us on his shoulder alone. MANE is surrounded by good players.
— MATURED KWAITO (@Kankoshi_J) April 20, 2017
@TheReevHD Mane is the only reason Liverpool are 3rd and Sanchez’s Contribution has taken Arsenal to 6th…
— Puppool FC (@RoryandJordan) April 20, 2017
@SONNIEHARDING Have Ibra over Lukaku, Rose defo been the best, Mane missed loads of games and Sanchez has carried Arsenal aswell
— Ryan (@RyanHitchin) April 20, 2017
@enkay10_ Same as kDB too with Mane and I feel Sanchez has been hard done here but only probably cuz Arsenal aren’t inside the top four.
— Самуил (@EfoLandguard) April 20, 2017
How does mane(13 g 5 assists)come in front of sanchez(19 g 9 assists) in pfa team of the year😕😕😕 @arseblog @Arsenal
— CCW (@Cyrill254) April 20, 2017
@HLemchi @CesarAzpi It’s really a great Joke. Rose, Walker n Mane? Sanchez deserves a place in that team regardless of arsenal performance.
— Horllarbanjie (@Horllarbanjie) April 20, 2017
@ewsfcc Tbf Sanchez has carried Arsenal but yeah Mane is also deserving
— Ciarán (@_CiaranKelleher) April 20, 2017
No Arsenal players in team of the year not a suprise not one of them deserves it (Sanchez at a push but mane and hazard are better)
— Addicted To Spurs (@addicted_spurs) April 20, 2017