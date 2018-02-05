Blog Competitions English Premier League Twitter reacts to Chelsea’s 4-1 defeat at Watford – Conte a goner?

5 February, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, Watford

Chelsea’s 4-1 defeat at Watford on Monday could signal the end of Antonio Conte’s time in charge of the club.

The result followed last week’s dismal 3-0 home defeat against Bournemouth and the Italian is odds on to be the next Premier League manager to leave his role.

Chelsea’s task was made harder by the dismissal of Tiemoue Bakayoko after two stupid bookings.

Watford went ahead as Troy Deeney scored from the spot, but Eden Hazard levelled after the break.

The hosts hit straight back through Daryl Janmaat, before late goals from Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra sealed a deserved victory for the hosts.

We take a look at the reaction on Twitter to the result.

