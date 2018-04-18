Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Twitter reaction to Kenny Miller suspension baffling, time for Rangers to bin the outspoken striker

Twitter reaction to Kenny Miller suspension baffling, time for Rangers to bin the outspoken striker

18 April, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League

The news that Rangers have suspended Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace over their conduct following Sunday’s defeat by Celtic didn’t come as a surprise.

However, the reaction of Rangers’ fans to Miller’s suspension in particular was certainly surprising given that this isn’t the first time he’s been involved in something of this ilk.

The pair are set to face disciplinary action over a dressing room bust-up with manager Graeme Murty after the 4-0 defeat by their Glasgow rivals in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The move could effectively end Miller’s career with Rangers as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The 38-year-old forward was an unused substitute at Hampden Park.

Club captain Wallace, who has a year remaining on his deal, has not played since September due to injury.

Reports of a tunnel bust-up between Greg Docherty and Alfredo Morelos were played down by Rangers after the two players were pictured arguing on the pitch following the full-time whistle on Sunday.

In the case of Miller, the news of his suspension appeared to divide opinions of many Rangers fans on Twitter.

Putting aside the fact that Miller’s ‘legendary’ status at Rangers is blighted by an earlier association with Celtic, it seems odd that anyone would support the striker in this particular row.

Rumours that Miller is a disruptive influence in the dressing room have been circulating for a while and, much like Celtic skipper Scott Brown, he’s always appeared to be the sort of individual who’s had far too much to say for himself given the level he’s playing at.

Arguing that a 38-year-old player who has scored just five goals for Rangers this season should be allowed to undermine the manager, no matter how much you may think that manager shouldn’t be in charge, is simply daft.

Rangers were humiliated by Celtic on Sunday and they remain a long way short of having the quality to seriously challenge their big rivals.

Ridding themselves of the likes of the outspoken Miller would be a good place to start if they want to close that gap anytime soon.

Burnley vs Chelsea injury update & predicted line-ups
Florentino Perez hopes Real Madrid can agree deal with Liverpool for Salah

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).