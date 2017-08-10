Blog Competitions English Championship Twitter Reaction: Samuel Saiz scores first Leeds hattrick against Port Vale

10 August, 2017 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United midfielder Samu Saiz scored a memorable hat-trick on his debut against Port Vale last night.

The Championship outfit secured a 4-1 win in the Carabao Cup thanks to their new signing from Huesca. The Spanish midfielder cost Leeds around £3m and the fans will no doubt be impressed with his debut yesterday.

Saiz scored Leeds’ opening goal early on in the game and then added a brace in as many minutes in the second half.

However, the Saiz’s master-class was overshadowed by spitting allegations from the Port Vale manager Michael Brown. Apparently, the midfielder spat in the face of Joe Davis towards the end of the first half.

The Port Vale manager revealed that it was a decisive moment in the game and his players lost their focus after the incident.

Brown said: “I think the boys lost focus a little bit. The guy who scored three goals spits in Joe Davis’ face in the 40th minute and it is very hard to take. So that certainly knocked us off balance. We asked their staff to take him off, they ignored that and he scored three goals. That is why it was getting a bit heated down in the technical area.”

Meanwhile, another Leeds debutant Caleb Ekuban scored the fourth goal for the Whites last night.

Here at Sportslens, we look at how the Leeds United fans reacted to Samuel Saiz’s heroics on Twitter.

 

