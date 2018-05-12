Travel-sick Arsenal could slip up at Huddersfield

Arsenal travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to face Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. It will be manager Arsene Wenger’s final match before he steps down and could be a tricky outing given their woeful away form this season.
Despite not picking up an away point in 2018, Arsenal are 8/13 to win. Town are 9/2 to win. Arsenal and Huddersfield are 10/3 to draw.
Sign up for an account with Bet9ja to receive a 100% welcome bonus on your first deposit. Bet9ja covers all the major sporting events across the world, offering great odds and excellent in-play betting opportunities.
David Wagner’s Huddersfield side are currently 16th in the Premier League table with 37 points from as many games this season. The Terriers are coming off the back of just one win from their last nine outings but have only lost once in five. At home, Town have won two and drawn one of their previous five and will hope to ruin Wenger’s farewell outing.
As for the visitors, Arsenal find themselves sixth in the division with 60 points, coming off the back of three defeats from their last five games. The Gunners haven’t picked up a point away from home in 2018, losing their last seven on the road, and could fall short at the John Smith’s Stadium as a result.
