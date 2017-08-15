Transfer window to shut before the Premier League starts next year

The English Premier League clubs are discussing the possibility of closing the summer transfer window before the league campaign begins in the 2017/18 season, according to Sky Sports.
Representatives from all 20 Premier League clubs are expected to attend the shareholders’ meeting scheduled in September this year to discuss this proposition and Sky are under the impression that ‘majority’ of clubs are in favour of ending the summer transfer madness before a ball has been kicked in the league.
At least 14 of the 20 clubs need to agree on this proposal for it to take effect. Watford are one of the few clubs against this idea, as revealed by the Telegraph, but the Hornets’ stance on the matter is likely to be overruled by the other clubs.
The clubs are believed to have agreed upon the idea to bring the deadline day forward by at least a week. This change is of course being considered to avoid the frenzy & confusion that the latter stages of the transfer window causes among players and their clubs alike.
“Our club would support that decision. The majority of clubs are in favour but maybe all have to be for it to go through. It could happen next year,” said Swansea manager Paul Clement on Saturday.
This however also runs the risk of putting the clubs in unwanted situations as there are some concerns that managers would not be able to sign a replacement if a player gets injured in the opening games. The current transfer window closes on August 31, three weeks after the league begins. This provides ample time to work out all the minute little details to bring in a new signing.
Another issue that needs to be addressed is the question that whether this initiative puts Premier League clubs in a weaker position compared to their La Liga or Serie A counterparts. European clubs will of course be able to carry out their business as usual and in line with their own domestic deadlines.