Transfer Roundup: Alvaro Morata informs teammate he is leaving Real Madrid

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has decided to leave the club at the end of this season.
The 24 year Spaniard is unhappy with the lack of game time under Zidane and is looking to join Premier League giants Chelsea.
According to Diario Gol, Chelsea are long-term admirers of the Real Madrid striker and Conte is expected to make his move in the summer. Furthermore, they also claim that Morata has informed club captain Sergio Ramos about his desire to leave.
Apparently, the Spanish international wants to join Chelsea and has informed Ramos that he will leave Real Madrid.
Morata rejoined Real Madrid from Juventus last summer, but the Spanish striker has been a backup for Karim Benzema this season. Despite impressing during his cameos, Morata has failed to earn a regular starting berth at Santiago Bernabeu. Morata has scored the same number of goals as Benzema, but he has done it in 1000 minutes less than the Frenchman.
If the report is true, it will come as a major boost to Chelsea and Antonio Conte. Diego Costa has been in poor form since the turn of the year and has been linked with a move away. Therefore, the Blues will need to sign a striker this summer.
The 24-year-old has scored 17 goals this season for Real Madrid and would be the ideal replacement for Diego Costa at Stamford Bridge.
Meanwhile, Don Balon are claiming that Real Madrid want to cash in on the likes of Morata and Rodriguez this summer.
Manchester United and Chelsea are thought to be interested in them and Perez is looking to raise some transfer funds by selling the attacking duo.
Los Blancos are expected to make a move for Eden Hazard this summer and therefore they will need a massive transfer war chest.
Both players are unhappy with the lack of game time at Real Madrid and are willing to move in order to kick start their careers.