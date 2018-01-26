Transfer round-up: Moura keen on Tottenham, Giroud rejects Dortmund move, Chelsea set to swoop?

The last 24 hours in the transfer market can probably be consigned to the “all talk, no action” section in the history books, with the majority of rumoured deals still rumbling on. And on. And on.
Negotiations have stalled between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund over a potential transfer for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the Gunners seemingly doing their best to wind up the German club with low offers.
With that move now proving to be even more long-winded than the Alexis Sanchez saga, Sportslens looks at what’s been going on elsewhere.
Chelsea eyeing Giroud?
Chelsea’s pursuit of Roma duo Emerson Palmieri and Edin Dzeko seems no nearer to being completed, and the Blues are now being linked with alternatives.
Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa is believed to be an option instead of Palmieri, while the Mirror says Chelsea are considering a move for Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud.
Reports had suggested that Giroud could move to Dortmund on loan as part of a potential deal to take Aubameyang to Arsenal, but the French striker is understood to be keen on staying in the Premier League.
Moura keen on Spurs
French media outlet RMC have claimed that PSG’s winger Lucas Moura met with Daniel Levy in London on Thursday to discuss a move to Spurs.
It’s understood that Moura favours a move to Spurs and is keen to play under manager Mauricio Pochettino.
However, the 25-year old’s representatives have met with Napoli, suggesting that he’ll end up with whoever stumps up the biggest wage.
Watch out for Moura clutching the badge and declaring undying love for his chosen club at a ground near you over the coming weeks.
Moyes getting busy at West Ham
West Ham completed the loan signing of Joao Mario from Inter Milan, although manager David Moyes’ comments about whether the midfielder would adjust to the Premier League won’t have filled the club’s fans with joy.
The Hammers are also interested in Fulham captain Tom Cairney and Norwich City midfielder James Maddison, while Diafro Sakho looks likely to join French side Rennes.
Best of the rest
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has signed a contract extension until 2020, with the option of a further year. So much for him being “unhappy” at Old Trafford.
Sandro Ramirez has told Everton he wants to leave the club. The 22-year-old Spanish forward is keen for a return to his homeland with Sevilla reportedly interested.
Spurs and Liverpool are interested PSG’s Javier Pastore, but the midfielder wants to move to Inter Milan.
Leicester boss Claude Puel has insisted winger Riyad Mahrez will not be going anywhere during the January transfer window. That should give everyone time to prepare their Mahrez to Chelsea/Arsenal/Liverpool (*delete as appropriate) stories for the summer.