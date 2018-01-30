Transfer round-up: Major Eden Hazard update, Arsenal sweating on Aubameyang, Everton flop set for exit

There’s less than 48 hours to go in the January transfer window and clubs across Europe are busy trying to get the remaining deals over the line.
Arsenal are still sweating over the transfer of Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Chelsea seem intent on making Antonio Conte’s life a misery with numerous transfers supposedly in the pipeline.
Sportslens takes a look at the latest updates from across the transfer market.
Chelsea won’t sell Hazard to Man City?
Reports have claimed that Chelsea would refuse any Manchester City bid for Eden Hazard – even if the Premier League leaders offered to break the world-record fee of £200 million.
However, much like Philippe Coutinho and Alexis Sanchez before him, if City come calling and Hazard fancies the move there’ll be little that Chelsea can do about it.
Real Madrid remain interested in the Belgian midfielder and a bidding war for his services seems inevitable.
Giroud the key to Aubameyang deal
Chelsea are hoping to clinch a shock deal for Olivier Giroud – a move that would finally see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join Arsenal.
Michy Batshuayi is expected to move Dortmund as Aubameyang’s replacement, but it’s worth noting that time could become a factor in the transfers.
The German transfer window closes at 5.00pm, UK time tomorrow, that’s six hours before it closes here – so there’s work to be done to get these deals completed in time..
Klaassen set for Everton exit
Sam Allardyce has told Davy Klaassen he needs to go out on loan to have any chance of reviving his Everton career.
The midfielder only arrived at Goodison Park last summer, but he has failed to justify his £25 milion fee.
The Dutchman has not played a Premier League game for Everton since September, when he was hauled off after 55 minutes with his team losing against Bournemouth.
Best of the rest
Tottenham Hotspur target Lucas Moura has arrived in England to finalise his transfer.
Swansea City are looking to improve their attacking options this month by signing Andre Ayew from West Ham United.
Motherwell have rejected a £200,000 bid from Celtic for goalkeeper Trevor Carson.
David Beckham has admitted he would love to see Zlatan Ibrahimovic playing in the MLS, even if that means him leaving Manchester United.
Chelsea have offered David Luiz to Arsenal.