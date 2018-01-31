Transfer round-up: Mahrez wants Man City move, Chelsea and Arsenal sagas roll on, Everton eye defender

It’s Deadline Day! After weeks of rumours and whispers we’ve reached Jim White’s magic day and (at the time of writing) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is STILL a Borussia Dortmund player.
All the big clubs are involved in possible last minute deals, with Aubameyang’s move to Arsenal and Riyad Mahrez’s last ditch attempt to join Manchester City amongst the biggest transfers floating around.
Sportslens takes a look at the some of the main transfers still to be completed.
Mahrez to Man City?
Riyad Mahrez has handed in an official transfer request at Leicester City while Man City have made a third bid of around £55 million for the winger.
The offer still falls some way short of Leicester’s valuation, but expect this one to be completed before close of play.
Mahrez has not travelled with the rest of the squad to Merseyside ahead of their game against Everton and he seems intent on forcing through a move to spend endless hours with City’s substitutes.
A striking triangle
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi could all be on the move – but their futures are linked to each other.
Aubameyang was at Arsenal’s training ground yesterday finalising his club record £60 million transfer.
However, Dortmund won’t sign off the deal until they’ve sorted out a replacement with Giroud, who has been linked with Chelsea, and Batshuayi in the mix.
Rumours that Aubameyang was checking Easy Jet flights back to Germany after Arsenal’s defeat at Swansea City on Tuesday aren’t true – but they should be.
Everton close to Mangala deal
Everton are expected to complete the loan signing of Eliaquim Mangala from Man City.
Mangala is surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium after City brought in Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao for a club-record fee of £57m
Everton have been interested in signing a left-sided central defender since last summer.
Best of the rest
Swansea are breaking their transfer record to re-sign Andre Ayew from West Ham United in a deal worth up to £18m.
Roma are in negotiations with Man United over the signing of defender Daley Blind.
West Ham have been linked with a move for Lille midfielder Ibrahim Amadou.
Newcastle United are hopeful of signing goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Sparta Prague on loan.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to leave Old Trafford and join LA Galaxy in the MLS.
Athletic Bilbao want to sign Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino before the close of the transfer window.