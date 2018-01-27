Transfer round-up: Madrid set their sights on Tottenham duo, Chelsea and Man Utd stars also wanted

There’s five days to go in the January transfer window – what do you think of it so far?
No doubt the majority of you shouted ‘rubbish’ and you’re probably not far off the mark.
Sure, there’s been a couple of high profile deals – Philippe Coutinho and Alexis Sanchez spring to mind – but the last 25 days have seemed like an endless line of transfers that are taking an age to complete.
The fact that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still a Borussia Dortmund player tells you everything you need to know about the protracted nature of transfers, but at least it gives us all something to talk about during the cold winter months.
Here’s our latest look at what’s been going on in the transfer market.
Madrid set for major shake-up
Real Madrid want Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager and have made an approach for the Tottenham boss.
Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, Spurs’ star Harry Kane and Manchester United’s David de Gea are also on Madrid’s wish-list as they look to close the gap on Barcelona.
A defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League could spell the end for manager Zinedine Zidane and Los Blancos look ready to splash the cash over the coming months.
Everybody needs good neighbours
Nottingham Forest and Millwall are interested in signing midfielder Tim Cahill.
The 38-year-old left Melbourne City in December and he is eager to gain more game time at club level to boost his chances of being selected for the Australian squad for the 2018 World Cup.
Elsewhere, former Neighbours star Bouncer the Dog has said he still hopes to line up alongside Cahill in Russia this summer.
Benitez scratching down the back of the sofa for cash
Newcastle have had a new £15 million bid rejected for Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen. The Dutch club have told the Magpies they will have to pay at least £22m to sign the 27-year-old.
Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has also said Aleksandar Mitrovic will not be sold to a Premier League club.
Someone might want to tell Rafa that the only way he’ll find the extra money to sign Jorgensen is by selling someone, especially with owner Mike Ashley not noted for his generosity in the transfer market.
Best of the rest
Spurs are close to completing a £21.9m deal to sign Paris St-Germain’s 25-year-old Brazil winger Lucas Moura.
Manchester City have agreed a club-record £57m deal to sign Athletic Bilbao’s 23-year-old French centre-back Aymeric Laporte.
Arsenal have made a part-exchange bid of £10m plus France right-back Mathieu Debuchy for West Brom’s 30-year-old Northern Ireland centre-back Jonny Evans.
Former Everton and Southampton boss Ronald Koeman is in talks with the Dutch FA about becoming Netherlands manager.
Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian.