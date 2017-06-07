Tottenham’s Kyle Walker responds to Manchester City transfer talk

Tottenham right back Kyle Walker is unwilling to offer any indication over his future amid reports linking him with an imminent move to Premier League fellow rivals Manchester City.
The England International is reportedly close to joining the Citizens in a £40 million transfer deal that will see him double his wages but Walker is remaining coy over his uncertain future.
“Not at all,” Walker said when asked if the speculation was a distraction.
“I mean, you know coming away from club football kind of gives you a little bit of head space. I am an England player now and I am fully focused on a massive game on Saturday. We need to go and get the three points.”
Walker was named in this season’s PFA Team of the Year but the English full back fell down the pecking order at Spurs towards the end of the season and is now widely expected to leave Mauricio Pochettino’s side with several Premier League sides interested to sign the former Sheffield United star.
The 27-year-old was asked whether he could give an indication on where his near future lies, the right back told Sky Sports: “No, no indication at all.”