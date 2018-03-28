Tottenham’s interest in Alfie Mawson suggests Pochettino planning life without Toby Alderweireld

Earlier this month, The Times reported that Tottenham Hotspur are one of the many clubs keeping a close eye on Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson.
The 24-year-old has been one of Swansea City’s best players since he joined the club from Barnsley, and is vital for Swansea’s survival hopes.
The Times reported that Spurs are monitoring his situation with a view to bid for him this summer when he will have two years left on his contract.
Mawson has developed into a fantastic defender and if Spurs are aiming to make a bid for him it means they are serious about signing him.
It also implies that Mauricio Pochettino is probably thinking of replacing Toby Alderweireld with Mawson, although the latter is nowhere near the class of the Belgian.
Alderweireld is facing an uncertain future at the club (read here to know his contract situation in details) and Spurs could be willing to cash in on him in the summer.
Pochettino probably is planning to use Mawson and Davinson Sanchez as defensive partners for Spurs in the coming season, and if that happens it would pave the way for Alderweireld’s departure.