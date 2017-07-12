Tottenham’s Eric Dier open to joining Manchester United

Manchester United have been linked with the Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier for a while now.
Apparently, Jose Mourinho wants to sign the 23-year-old versatile England international as his defensive midfielder for the next season. Guardian are reporting that the player is open to a transfer but Daniel Levy is unwilling to sell a key player.
As per the report, Manchester United executive Ed Woodward spoke to Daniel Levy about the player but he was informed that Dier was not for sale. Spurs turned down the initial offer from Manchester United. However, the Old Trafford outfit are ready to return with an improved offer of £50m now. Furthermore, Manchester United are willing to double the player’s wages as well.
Mourinho wants to add a defensive midfielder this summer and the Red Devils were plotting a move for Chelsea’s Matic initially. However, the transfer of Lukaku soured the relationship between the two Premier League giants and therefore United have chosen to pursue Dier now.
Apart from the lure of improved wages, United are ready to offer the player a chance to play in his favoured position. Dier has had to play as a defender at Spurs so far.
It will be interesting to see whether the Red Devils can convince Levy now. It seems that the player is keen on a move and therefore reaching an agreement with him should not be a problem. Also, Dier is a boyhood Manchester United fan and that is certainly a big advantage for the Old Trafford outfit.