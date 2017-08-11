Tottenham’s Danny Rose disgruntled with club; prepared to push for Chelsea move

After two excellent seasons, Tottenham were poised to sustain that success in the league, put on a better show in the Champions League and improve their prospects of getting some silverware. However, the transfer window has been a largely underwhelming affair for the side.
And now, full-back Danny Rose has criticised the club over its pay structure and transfer dealings, and his views according to The Times, are shared by many of his team-mates, who have “privately supported his decision to air his grievances earlier this week”.
While Tottenham remain firm on their stance that Rose will not be sold, the player is willing to push for a move to Chelsea this month if Antonio Conte follows up his initial interest in the player. Spurs are notably not happy that the England international has been public with his frustrations.
It’s curious, however, that many of Rose’s club teammates share and support his view of the club’s pay structure and the lack of transfer dealings. Tottenham have not signed a single player this summer.
Their exasperation is further amplified by the fact that Watford and West Ham United’s new signings will earn almost double the amount that Spurs players receive at the moment. Watford’s Andre Gray will earn £95,000 a week at Vicarage Road, while Marko Arnautovic, who made a move to West Ham United will be on £110,000 a week. Rose signed a new five-year contract worth £65,000 a week last year.
“I am reaching my peak and probably only have one more big contract left in me,” Rose said. “Time is running out and I do want to win trophies. I don’t want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal. That’s not what I’m about. I’m not saying I want out but if something came to me that was concrete, I’d have no qualms about voicing my opinions to anyone at the football club.
Since Danny Rose joined Tottenham in 2007:
Chelsea: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
Tottenham: 🏆
Can’t fault him for showing ambition.
— Talk Chelsea 🏆 (@talkchelsea) August 10, 2017
“I know my worth and I will make sure I get what I am worth. If I get to levels I reached last season — and this goes out to everybody — I will make sure I get what I am worth. I don’t know how much longer I might have at this level. I’m not going to be stupid enough not to try and get the most out of it — medals, trophies and salary.
“Anyone who thinks this is primarily for money, that is not the case. But I know what I am worth.”
Rose was also vocally critical of Spurs’ lack of movement in the transfer market and added, “I would love to see more signings. I want world-class players to come through the front door to make you fight for your place, not players you have to google and say, ‘Who’s that?’ ”
Tottenham have not been happy with Rose’s comments are expected to fine him up to two weeks’ wages, worth £130,000.
Despite his indications to a move north, it is believed that Chelsea is the player’s preferred destination. Conte has been searching for a new left-back this summer and failed to buy Alex Sandro, which leaves Rose as a viable option. Manchester United are also believed to be in the mix.
BREAKING: Danny Rose wants to join @ChelseaFC or @ManUtd this summer if @SpursOfficial are prepared to sell him – Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/LH7a3IIRgi
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 10, 2017
Some Tottenham team-mates, who are thought to include the defender Toby Alderweireld, yesterday asked Rose to explain the complaints he made. The left back went through each of his points and is said to have told the players that he did not want to leave the club.
Walker doubled his wages to £140,000 a week when he joined Manchester City, a transfer that illustrates the belief that Tottenham players earn lesser than their rivals. What is equally upsetting for the players is the club’s transfer dealings, or lack thereof, when Chelsea, United and City have spent almost £500 million between them on new players, with more to follow.
Tottenham are in talks with Toby Alderweireld for a new deal. The centre-back has already rejected two offers and is demanding £100,000 a week in wages and a release clause in his new deal.