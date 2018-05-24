Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen satisfied at club

Christian Eriksen has developed into one of the finest players in the Premier League under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino.
It is not surprising that he is one of the players from the club who is regularly linked with a transfer and Barcelona’s name has regularly been linked with him.
The 26-year-old however seems to be happy with the progress that Spurs are making.
Though the club has not won a major trophy for 10-years, they have now finished in the top-three for the past three consecutive seasons.
Spurs have a talented group of players within their squad and their results have been promising under Pochettino.
They will however need to try and win at least one major trophy next season so prevent a mass exodus.
Eriksen is now approaching the peak of his career and if the club continues their trophy drought, it will be easy to see him being tempted by the possibility of moving to another elite club.
Spurs fans however can be encouraged by the latest comments of the Dane.
He has an important figure within the team and his presence will certainly help the club immensely as they look to challenge for major trophies next season.
“I’m very delighted with how everything has gone. It’s a big statement for us to stay up in the top four where we’ve now been for a few years,” Eriksen told the club’s YouTube channel.
“It shows that we’re very consistent and a strong team to play. I think we can look at ourselves and pat ourselves on the back and say we’ve done well. Now we just take it to, hopefully, the next step for next season.”
The fact that Eriksen has stated his hopes for next season indicates that he will be remaining with Spurs for next season at least.