Tottenham will only sell Harry Kane for a world record fee

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid recently.
The England international has been outstanding for Spurs for a while now and it is no surprise that the elite clubs are interested in securing his services.
According to The Times, Daniel Levy is unwilling to let go of Kane just yet. The Spurs chairman wants Kane to play for the club at their new stadium for a year at the very least.
Furthermore, even if Spurs were to sanction his sale, they would only entertain a world record offer for Kane. Therefore, Real Madrid will have to wait for now and then fork out in excess of £200 million.
Neymar joined PSG in a world record transfer this summer and Kane’s suitors will have to beat that figure.
It is evident that Harry Kane is very happy at Spurs and he could follow in the footsteps of players like Gerrard/Totti and end his career there.
It will be interesting to see whether the likes of Real Madrid come up with an offer at the end of this season.