Tottenham will look to sign Ross Barkley in January

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley was linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window and it seems that the saga will resurface in January once again.
According to Daily Mirror, Tottenham and Chelsea are both looking to the sign the England international and they will make their move when the transfer window reopens in a few months.
The report claims that Pochettino is prepared to fight Chelsea for Barkley’s signature. The Argentine manager is keen on adding to his midfield. French international Moussa Sissoko has been suffering from injuries and Spurs could use some depth in the midfield this season.
Barkley is a sensational talent and he could become a superstar under the right management. Pochettino has a brilliant track record with young players and therefore Spurs will certainly have an edge over Chelsea when they attempt to sign him.
The Everton midfielder will want to play for his country regularly and in order for that to happen, he will have to impress in the Premier League. He is likely to get more chances for Spurs as compared to Chelsea. The Blues are already well stocked in the midfield and Barkley would only be a squad option for them.
It will be interesting to see what happens in January but there is no doubt that Barkley needs a move away from Everton to kick-start his career. In theory, Spurs would be the ideal destination for him.