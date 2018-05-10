Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham want Matthijs de Ligt, Ajax star wants summer exit

10 May, 2018 Ajax, English Premier League, Eredivisie, Manchester City, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham target Matthijs de Ligt wants to leave Ajax at the end of this season.

As per the reports (translated by talkSPORT), de Ligt is a target for Manchester City as well.

The highly-rated Ajax star is one of the best young defenders around and he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Toby Alderweireld. The Belgian has not signed a new deal with Spurs and he could leave in summer.

Meanwhile, de Ligt could replace Vincent Kompany at City as well.

The 18-year-old is ready to make the step up and Spurs are preparing a £45 million offer for him.

Apparently, the player is frustrated with the lack of trophies at Ajax and he wants to join a bigger club. In that case, Manchester City will be an attractive proposition for him.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. The defender has a contract until 2021 and Ajax are under no pressure to sell right now.

It seems that his suitors will have to pay over the odds to land him this summer.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com