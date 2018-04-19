Tottenham want Leicester winger Demarai Gray

Tottenham are interested in signing the highly rated Leicester City winger Demarai Gray.
The 21-year-old was a target for Spurs last summer as well but the Foxes refused to entertain any offers for the player.
Pochettino wants to add to his attack at the end of this season and he has identified Gray as a target. The Leicester City winger will add much-needed pace and flair to Tottenham’s attack.
The Londoners have struggled to break down deep defences at times this season and Gray’s flair could be an asset for them.
Brazilian winger Lucas Moura is still adapting to life in England and he is yet to make the desired impact. Bringing in Gray will not only take the pressure off Moura, it will add depth to the squad as well.
The England U21 international is one of the best young players in the Premier League and Leicester will demand a premium if they are forced to sell. It will be interesting to see whether Levy is prepared to break the bank for him.
Gray has scored 4 goals for the Foxes so far this season. He has picked up an assist as well.