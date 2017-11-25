Tottenham vs West Brom Injury Update and Predicted Lineups

Tottenham will look to get back to winning ways with a strong performance against West Brom this weekend.
The Londoners were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal in their last game and the fans will be hoping for a reaction here. Spurs have won their last three at home and they will be confident against a poor WBA side.
The Baggies sacked Tony Pulis earlier this month after a poor run of form. WBA were beaten 4-0 by Chelsea last week and they are on a 10-match winless run right now.
West Brom will be dreading their trip to Wembley this weekend and unless they improve considerably, another thrashing is on the cards here.
Victor Wanyama and Toby Alderweireld are both ruled out for the home side due to injuries.
As for West Brom, James Morrison, Craig Dawson and Nacer Chadli are all sidelined.
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (3-4-1-2): Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Vertonghen; Trippier, Dembele, Alli, Davies; Eriksen; Kane, Son
Predicted West Brom Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Foster; Nyom, McAuley, Hegazi, Evans; Krychowiak, Barry, Livermore; Phillips, Rodriguez, Brunt