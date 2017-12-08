Tottenham vs Stoke Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Tottenham vs Stoke
English Premier League 2017/18
9th December, 15:00 pm BST
Wembley Stadium, London
Live Stream: Watch Tottenham vs Stoke live on NBCSN (US)
Tottenham vs Stoke Preview
Tottenham host Stoke City in the Premier League this weekend and the Londoners will be hoping to get their league campaign back on track with a win.
Pochettino’s men have been excellent in Europe this season but they have disappointed in the Premier League recently. Spurs have won just one of their last six.
The north London outfit were expected to challenge for the title. However, they find themselves playing catch up in the top four race now.
As for Stoke, the win over Swansea last time out was their first in the last five attempts. They will be desperate to improve their away record but this could prove to be a tough game for them.
The Potters have won just once in seven away games this season. They’ve also struggled against Spurs in recent meetings losing the last three encounters 4-0.
Tottenham vs Stoke Team News
Davinson Sanchez will serve the first of a three-match ban here. Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama still sidelined.
As for Stoke, Bruno Martins Indi, Stephen Ireland and Jese are ruled out.
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Trippier, Foyth, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane
Predicted Stoke Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Butland; Zouma, Shawcross, Wimmer; Diouf, Fletcher, Allen, Pieters; Shaqiri, Choupo-Moting; Crouch
Tottenham vs Stoke Team Betting Tips
Tottenham have scored at least 4 goals in their last 3 matches against Stoke in all competitions. Bet on over 2.5 goals.
Tottenham have kept a clean sheet in their last 3 matches against Stoke in all competitions. Bet on the home side to keep a clean sheet.
Tottenham have won their last 3 matches against Stoke in all competitions. They are also undefeated in their last 6 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on the home side to win here.
Tottenham vs Stoke Prediction
Spurs are firm favourites to win here and they should be able to punish Stoke for their disastrous away form.
The Londoners will be desperate for a win here after a poor run of form in the league and the home fans will be expecting a positive reaction as well.
A home win seems certain.
Tottenham 3-0 Stoke