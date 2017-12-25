Tottenham vs Southampton Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Tottenham vs Southampton
English Premier League 2017/18
26th December, 12:30 pm BST
Wembley Stadium, London
Live Stream: Watch Tottenham vs Southampton live on Sky Go
Tottenham vs Southampton Preview
Tottenham host Southampton in the Premier League this week and the Londoners will be looking to build on their impressive win over Burnley on Saturday.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men are trailing behind Liverpool and Arsenal in the top four race and they cannot afford to drop points at this stage of the season. A win over Southampton is needed and the home side have the quality to deliver.
Meanwhile, Southampton are in very poor form right now and they will be dreading the trip to Wembley.
The Saints have failed to win their last six in the Premier League. Furthermore, their away record has been quite shocking as well. They haven’t won their last six on the road either.
Tottenham vs Southampton Team News
Alderweireld and Wanyama are both unfit for this game. Meanwhile, Harry Winks is a major doubt with an ankle injury.
Bertrand and Soares are injured for the visitors. Charlie Austin is banned for violent conduct.
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose; Dembele, Dier; Son, Alli, Eriksen; Kane
Predicted Southampton Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Forster; Stephens, Yoshida, Hoedt, Targett; Romeu, Lemina; Boufal, Tadic, Redmond; Gabbiadini
Tottenham vs Southampton Betting Tips
Tottenham have won 8 of their last 10 matches against Southampton in all competitions. Also, Southampton have failed to win their last 6 away matches in the Premier League. Bet on the home side to win.
Tottenham have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 3 matches against Southampton in all competitions.
Tottenham vs Southampton Prediction
This should be a fairly simple win for Spurs. They are far better in terms of quality and current form.
Southampton are without some key players for this one and they will struggle to grind out a result.
Tottenham 3-0 Southampton